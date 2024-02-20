UK Fisheries, the owner and operator of the UK's last distant-water whitefish trawler Kirkella, is calling for a radical change of government thinking when it comes to the fishing sector, as the country enters a likely election year.

The UK fleet has seen its whitefish quotas slashed by more than a half since Brexit, despite multiple lobbying attempts by UK fisheries over the past four years to improve the outcome of fisheries negotiations.

"In what will (almost) certainly be the election year of 2024, we at UK Fisheries have now to invest our hopes in a change of government if there is to be any possibility of a thriving distant waters fishing industry in the north-east of England," said Jane Sandell, CEO...