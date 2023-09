The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) is advising a 24 percent cut to the quota for Norwegian spring-spawning herring (NVG herring) in the northeast Atlantic and Arctic Ocean for 2024.

ICES is recommending a quota of up to 390,010 metric tons for Norwegian spring-spawning herring, a decrease of 24 percent compared to the advice for 2023 which was 511,171 metric tons.

"The stock is declining due to high fishing pressure and lack of recruitment after the 2016 year class.