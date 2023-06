The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) is recommending a large increase in the North Sea herring quota for 2024, according to Norway's Marine Research Institute (MRI).

ICES is advising the North Sea herring total allowable catch (TAC) for 2024 be set at 532,166 metric tons, an increase of 28.3 percent over the group's 2023 TAC recommendation of 414,886 metric tons.

The 2023 TAC for direct fishing, excluding bycatch, in 2023 was ultimately set at 403,813 metric tons.