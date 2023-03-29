Acquisitive Icelandic fishing company Sildarvinnslan (SVN) is negotiating with fellow fishing giant Samherji over the purchase of half the shares in the latter's sales company, Ice Fresh Seafood.

Sildarvinnslan said the move is a "logical continuation of the growth and increased activity" of the company in recent years, including its purchase of fellow Icelandic fishing company Visir in 2022.

Ice Fresh Seafood has long been a major player in the sale and marketing of seafood products from Iceland, and has also handled the sales side for Sildarvinnslan and Visir in recent years.