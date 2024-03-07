Namibia’s Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) is calling for the establishment of a foundation to provide lasting assistance to workers who have seen their lives ruined by fallout from the so-called Fishrot scandal,

The institute, a non profit organization, with the aim of shining a light on social, political and economic issues that affect development in Namibia, released a detailed report in partnership with the British High Commission revealing the human cost of the scandal.

Several former Namibian government officials face trial over the Fishrot scandal, standing accused of receiving payments from representatives of Icelandic fishing company Samherji in exchange for lucrative fishing quotas.