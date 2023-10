Hopes that the second anchovy fishing season in Peru's north-central waters will go ahead have been raised after five days of exploratory fishing was authorized by Peruvian Marine Institute (Imarpe).

Exploratory fishing will begin at midnight on Oct. 21, with large scale vessels being allowed out onto the water.

Once the expedition ends, Imarpe scientists will make recommendations to Peru's Ministry of Production (Produce) on whether fishing should go ahead and the size of the quota.