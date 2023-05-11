Icelandic seafood giant Samherji was targeted by hackers on Thursday forcing the group to release a statement.

The scammers issued a press release, purporting to be from Samherji, apologizing for the company's alleged involvement in the Namibian "Fishrot" scandal.

They also set up a sophisticated replica website of Samherji's own page, with the "statement" attached and advertising banners reading, "We're sorry".

Planned attack

In response the real Samherji was forced to issue a statement explaining how "unknown dishonest parties have sent a fake press release in Samherji's name to foreign media outlets."