A group representing the United Kingdom's major retailers and seafood processors is launching an investigation into recent media reports of the abuse of migrant workers in the UK fishing industry.
Latest Jobs
Group that includes Tesco and other major retailers launches investigation into allegations of worker abuse in UK fishing sector
Retailers and seafood businesses are collaborating through the Seafood Ethics Action Alliance to respond to the 'serious allegations.'
17 July 2023 4:01 GMT Updated 17 July 2023 4:01 GMT
By