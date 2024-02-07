France-based tuna giant Sapmer will use a fresh of €20 million ($21.5 million) capital infusion to shore up its finances and rebuild its longline fleet, the company said.

The new financing is part of a larger ownership restructuring at the company.

Under the plan, existing shareholder Cana Tera, the holding company of Jacques de Chateauvieux, will take over 94.4 percent of Sapmer Investments, the company controlling 90 percent of the shares of Sapmer.

The deal includes a guaranteed capital increase of €20 million ($21.5