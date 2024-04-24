Researchers at the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research (IMR) are concerned about a recent detection of a parasite that turns firm fish fillets to mush.

The kudoa parasite is more usually found in mackerel, but was recently found in wild cod and tusk along Norway's coastline for the very first time.

If it spreads, it could impact Norway's multi-million dollar salmon farming industry, as well as the wild catch sector.

In 2012, the world's biggest salmon farmer, Mowi (then Marine Harvest) was hit by the parasite, with its Canadian division receiving complaints and having to discard fish.