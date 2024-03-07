An expected change in climatic conditions in Peru's north central waters in the coming months could spark the beginnings of a recovery for the sector after a difficult year, industry observers said.

Rabobank senior analyst Gorjan Nikolik said a two million metric ton anchovy quota announcement for the first season of 2024 would likely come as a welcome relief for the harvesting and processing industries, creating expectation of a rebound in fishmeal supplies.

Difficulties were most acute in Peru, where there were fears the cancellation of the second anchovy fishing season could have forced companies out of business and leave thousands of industry workers without income for up to 90 days.