Representatives of leading fishing countries reached an agreement Wednesday on the total allowable catch (TAC) for blue whiting and herring in the northeast Atlantic for 2024, according IntraFish sister publication Fiskeribladet.

Delegates of the so-called Coastal States -- the European Union, Norway, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Greenland -- met in London this week to set quotas and negotiate sharing agreements for the three key pelagic species: mackerel, herring and blue whiting. The meetings concluded Wednesday.