Although the 20 percent cut in the Barents Sea cod quota for 2024 announced Thursday was widely expected by the industry, Norwegian fishermen fear the situation will only get worse in the coming years.

Scientists recommended a 20 percent cut to the cod quota for 2024, reducing the total allowable catch (TAC) to 453,427 metric tons, the lowest level in 15 years.

Researchers estimate that the spawning stock of cod is now around 700,000 metric tons, the lowest since 2008.

The stock's decline is the result of below-average recruitment of cod after the 2014 year class.