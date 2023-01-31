The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday issued its final determination under the Clean Water Act to veto the Pebble Mine project.

The agency's final determination prohibits certain waters of Alaska in the South Fork Koktuli River and North Fork Koktuli River watersheds from being used as disposal sites for the discharge of dredged or fill material for the construction and routine operation of Pebble Limited Partnership’s mine plan, according to the EPA.

It also prohibits future proposals to construct and operate a mine to develop the Pebble deposit that would result in the same or greater levels of loss or change to aquatic resources, the agency said.

“After reviewing the extensive scientific and technical record spanning two decades, EPA has determined that specific discharges associated with developing the Pebble deposit will have unacceptable and adverse effects on certain salmon fishery areas in the Bristol Bay watershed,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox.

Alaska Bristol Bay fishermen, tribal consortiums, nonprofit groups and community organizations lauded the decision Tuesday.

"We are glad to see the Environmental Protection Agency finally protect Bristol Bay from the threat of Pebble Mine,” said Andy Wink, executive director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA).

“Due to the hard work and dedication of the Biden administration and Environmental Protection Agency, our fishermen can now do their jobs without worrying about Pebble Mine destroying Bristol Bay’s iconic salmon runs."

Last year the record-breaking harvest of 60.1 million sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay ended up bringing in a stunning $351.7 million (€363 million) in ex-vessel value, a record high and up nearly 42 percent from the previous year.

The 2022 harvest was 104 percent higher than the recent 20-year average of 29.4 million.

The 2022 Bristol Bay sockeye salmon run of 79 million fish is the largest run on record and was 81 percent above the 43.6 million average run for the latest 20-year period (2002–2021). Additionally, it was just the fourth time on record that the Bristol Bay inshore sockeye salmon run has exceeded 60 million fish, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

A turn of policy

In 2019, the EPA, under the Trump Administration, announced it had removed Obama-era water pollution limitations that were completed in 2014, which concluded the Pebble Mine, a large-scale copper and gold mining project, could have devastating effects on the world’s largest wild salmon run in Bristol Bay.

Since that time, groups in Alaska have taken part in massive campaigns and fundraising efforts to protect Bristol Bay from the Pebble Mine.

What makes this determination different from the Obama administration, however, is that it takes protection of Bristol Bay even further.

"This is two steps beyond what the Obama Administration reached," Mary Catharine Martin, a communications director with the Alaska-based conservation group SalmonState, told IntraFish. "It's the final determination/veto."

It's only the 14th time in the history of the Clean Water Act that the EPA has reached this point and issued a veto, and only the third time it has reached this point in the process in 30 years, Martin added.

The company behind Pebble Mine said it will likely take legal action on the issue.

"This preemptive action against Pebble is not supported legally, technically, or environmentally," said Pebble Limited Partnership chairman CEO John Shively.