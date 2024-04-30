Royal Greenland, the world's largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, is warning of potentially "devastating" consequences if it has its quota capped under Greenland's proposed new fishing law.

Greenland's Fisheries Act was last updated in 1996, and many in the seafood industry agree that it is becoming outdated in a number of areas and requires a reboot.

In its current proposed form, however, the new law has been met with some concern throughout the consultation process, largely over the proposal to introduce a quota ceiling of 20 percent on shrimp and halibut for private companies.