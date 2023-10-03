The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is warning governments from the fishing nations of the northeast Atlantic to reach a quota sharing agreement on herring in line with scientific advice, or risk a collapse in the stock.

Atlanto-Scandian herring (AS herring), one of Europe’s most iconic and economically important fish stocks, is being driven to "critical levels", said the MSC, and governments are "sleepwalking" into a potential repeat of the 1960s herring crash.

ICES recommends sharp cut to Northeast Atlantic herring quota for 2024
 Read more

Last week, the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) advised a steep cut of 44 percent in AS herring catches, the equivalent to 302,932 metric tons.