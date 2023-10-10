The US North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) is reviewing an Alaska pollock quota that is so far similar to 2023's in the most important harvesting area next year.

Over the weekend, the council adopted the preliminary research recommendations for a 1.302 million metric ton total allowable catch (TAC) for the Eastern Bering Sea Alaska pollock fishery, which is just over the 2023 TAC of 1.3 million metric tons.

The recommendations are not final and are a rollover of the final harvest specifications approved by the NPFMC last December and published in March by NOAA.