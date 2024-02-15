Cooke-owned Wanchese Fish Company is closing its fish offloading and packing operations in North Carolina.

The company confirmed with IntraFish its primary processing plant, administrative offices and cold storage facility located in Suffolk, Virginia, remain open and operating.

The closure of the North Carolina facility is effective March 29, Cooke Vice President of Public Relations Joel Richardson, confirmed with IntraFish in a statement.

The Wanchese Trawl and Supply retail store--a marine and fishing equipment retail store that Wanchese Fish Co.