Ocean Harvesters, the exclusive fishing partner of Cooke-owned Omega Protein has deployed a new response team and recovery vessel in Chesapeake Bay, northeast United States, to more effectively respond to incidents like net tears and fish spills.

Last year, a stretch of beach in Virginia was closed after dead fish accidentally caught by Omega Protein's harvesting partner began washing ashore. The Virginia menhaden fishery has reported an average of four fish spills per year between 2018 and 2021.

In cooperation with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, the new vessel will being operating in the bay this upcoming fishing season, working to recover spilled fish from the surface before it threatens shorelines.