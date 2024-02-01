Delegates of the so-called Coastal States -- the UK, Norway, the EU, the Faroe Islands, Iceland and Greenland -- have reached an agreement on how much northeast Atlantic mackerel can be fished in 2024, setting a total allowable catch of 739,386 metric tons.

This is in line with the advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) issued in September.

The parties have still not yet reached any agreement on how the final quotas will be shared amongst them, but negotiations will continue in the new year.