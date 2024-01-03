Anchovy landings in Peru's key north-central fishing zone reached 69 percent of the 1.682 million metric tons quota as of Jan. 2 industry sources told IntraFish.

Peruvian fishing companies are used to facing a race around the clock to land their full quotas as weather conditions close in, but this time around they face the added pressures of mini-fishing bans across fishing areas where catches of juvenile fish continue to climb and time running out before fish begin spawning.

As a leading producer, Peru's anchovy quota announcements and the progress of harvests are always keenly monitored by the fishmeal industry and aquafeed producers because of the impact on prices of their main raw materials.