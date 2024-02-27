A worker died aboard a Clearwater Seafoods clam vessel as it was undergoing maintenance in Canada's Nova Scotia province last week, the company confirmed.

The incident happened Feb. 22 aboard the Anne Risley, which had been undergoing an annual refit in Mulgrave.

"We are deeply saddened that the incident resulted in the fatality of one of our valued crewmembers," Clearwater Seafoods spokesperson Christine Penney told IntraFish.

"Out of respect for the family we are not releasing the crew member’s name at this time.