Rudy Tsukada, CEO of the Alaska community development quota (CDQ) group Coastal Villages Region Fund (CVRF), has been appointed to the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council (NPFMC).

Coastal Villages fisheries in Alaska include crab and pollock. In 2022, CVRF was allocated 26,664 metric tons of Bering Sea pollock, the largest allocation of any of the six CDQ groups.

Tsukada's appointment comes as the NPFMC, which determines fisheries regulations for key fisheries resources in Alaska, looks at implementing a limit on the number of salmon harvested as bycatch by Alaska pollock fishing vessels.