Peruvian authorities said Wednesday evening they are now planning to reassess ocean conditions to determine if there is a possibility of reopening this year's first anchovy season in country's north-central waters.

The fishery is a key supplier of raw material to the global fishmeal industry.

Last week, the government announced it was cancelling the season because of the presence of a high number of juvenile fish on the fishing grounds in order to protect the fishery resource.

But authorities in Peru now plan to allow scientists to return to fishing zones to gauge whether oceanographic conditions have improved enough to allow trawlers to resume fishing, Peru's National Fisheries Society (SNP) said in a statement released Wednesday.