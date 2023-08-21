The cancellation of the key first anchovy season in north-central waters has cost Peru's industry $1 billion (€917 million), according to Eduardo Ferreyros, president of the trade group Peru's National Fisheries Society (SNP).
Latest Jobs
Canceled Peru anchovy season costs industry $1 billion; fishmeal plants shut down for first time in 30 years
Peru's anchovy fishing fleet has been tied up in port since early February because of El Niño's impact on the fishing resource, dealing the industry a massive blow.
21 August 2023 20:34 GMT Updated 21 August 2023 20:34 GMT
By