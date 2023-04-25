Baffin Fisheries, the largest shrimp harvester in Canada’s North, is creating a new seafood trading company to act as a broker for the international sale of its coldwater seafood products.

The Nunavut, Canada-based company announced the launch of Baffin Seafood to coincide with the Seafood Expo Global taking place in Barcelona this week.

Baffin Fisheries is the largest fishing company in Northern Canada, harvesting more than 10,000 metric tons of Greenland halibut and coldwater shrimp annually.

The group is a 100 percent Inuit-owned business that reinvests profits from the commercial offshore fishing industry to deliver economic benefits and opportunities to the communities in which they operate.