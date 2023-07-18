Outraged by prices that are less than half of what they received in 2022, some sockeye fishermen in Alaska's Bristol Bay's Naknek river district are planning to protest on July 20 by anchoring their vessels in the mouth of the Naknek river.
Latest Jobs
Bristol Bay salmon fishermen planning to anchor boats in the Naknek River to protest low prices offered by processors
Fishermen in the bay quickly took to social media following Trident's letter to its fleet announcing the price it was paying this season. Some want the state to get involved and make prices more transparent.
18 July 2023 23:25 GMT Updated 19 July 2023 4:13 GMT
By