The mood is anything but jubilant among fishermen in Alaska's Bristol Bay as they head into another sockeye salmon fishing season.

Nicholas Dowie, a fourth-generation setnet fisherman in the Nushagak District, said this year fishermen are already budgeting their time in anticipation of low base prices for their fish.

Trident Seafoods' base price of 60 cents (€0.56) per pound for its False Pass sockeye and Area M fishermen in the Aleutian Islands -- a strong indication that projections of far lower prices in Bristol Bay may be a reality -- is already impacting the fleet's ability to fish to its full potential.