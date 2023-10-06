Land-based flatfish farmer Stolt Sea Farm (SSF), a subsidiary of Oslo-listed Stolt-Nielsen, reported an increase in revenue and operating profit during the third quarter as the group benefited from strong demand during the summer.

SSF reported third-quarter revenue of $31 million (€29 million) and an operating profit of $7.1 million (€6.6 million), compared to $25 million (€24 million) and $3.8 million (€3.6 million). respectively, during the same quarter last year.

"The company benefited from rising demand during the summer months, and this year we saw prices for sole in particular reach new record highs," Stolt-Nielsen new CEO Udo Lange said.