Bolton Group-owned French tuna fishing company Via Ocean, formerly known as Armament Saupiquet, is in the process of ceasing its activity with 58 jobs at risk, according to French media.

The company said it is facing “major and unsolvable” difficulties, and had convened the social and economic committee (CSE) of the company to inform it of "the opening of an information-consultation procedure concerning a project to definitively cease its activities."

Since 2018, Via Ocean has been operating in a market marked by a very sharp increase in operational costs, a decline in fishing capacity and a drop in demand, the company said.