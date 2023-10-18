Despite their political differences over the war in Ukraine, Norway and Russia are expected to proceed with meetings to determine fishing quotas for jointly managed Barents Sea whitefish stocks that are critically important to each country.

Delegates from each nation plan to meet digitally this week to negotiate and decide on several whitefish species quotas, including cod.

"We are keen to continue the important fisheries cooperation, and see no reason why we should not achieve it this year as well.