Br Birkeland, an affiliate of Norway-based seafood group Austevoll, has agreed to sell its 100 percent stake in wholly owned subsidiaries Br Birkeland Fiskebatrederi and Talbor to an undisclosed buyer.

The sale price for the two companies that own the fishing vessels the Birkeland and Talbor, with associated purse seine quotas and trawl quotas for blue whiting, was NOK 1.96 billion (€167 million/$178 million), Austevoll Seafood said in a note to the Oslo Stock Exchange.