Alaska pollock executives and industry leaders were given a tour of the new Seattle-based Arctic Storm Management Group's new Bering Sea catcher-processor Arctic Fjord on Sept. 29, after it finally made its way to Seattle, Washington in August.

The new vessel, which was designed by Kongsberg Maritime to operate specifically in the Bering Sea, is the first new vessel for the Alaska pollock catcher-processor fleet to be built in the United States in over 30 years, and a major upgrade for the company.