The total commercial harvest of Alaska copper River salmon this year is expected to increase 31 percent compared to last year's pre-season commercial harvest predictions.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) said Thursday the total Copper River sockeye salmon commercial harvest is expected to be nearly 1.3 million, though the agency noted that the figures can vary widely.

At 1.96 million fish, the total projected Copper River sockeye salmon run -- which includes wild and hatchery production -- is 8 percent above the recent 10-year average, according to ADF&G.