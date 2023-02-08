The failure of Peru's anchovy fleet to land its full quota in north-central waters has come as little surprise to market observers, but it takes place amid structural changes in the key Chinese fishmeal market, which will likely have a bearing on future demand and prices.

After a lengthy delay, Peru's Ministry of Production (Produce) authorized a 2.283 million metric ton anchovy quota for the second season of 2022 in north-central waters for fishing to begin on Nov 28.

While the quota was an 11.5