Chris Oliver, a special advisor on government affairs to Alaska pollock supplier American Seafoods and former top administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), will depart the Seattle-based company at the end of this month.

Oliver, who was hired by American Seafoods in 2021, has joined the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission, and will be the group's designated representative for the North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) and the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) -- groups charged with managing fisheries in federal waters. Oliver told IntraFish he begins his new role June 1.

In 2017, Oliver was designated by presidential appointment as assistant administrator for fisheries at NOAA, where he was responsible for the management of commercial and recreational marine fisheries and protected species throughout the US Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which encompasses the Alaska pollock fishing grounds.

Oliver previously worked at the North Pacific Fishery Management Council for more than 30 years, as a fisheries biologist, a deputy director, and finally as executive director for 16 years.

A focus on pollock

The move comes as the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which determines fisheries regulations for key fisheries resources in Alaska, looks at implementing a limit on the number of salmon harvested as bycatch by Alaska pollock fishing vessels.

Bycatch is non-targeted fish caught while vessels are harvesting a different species. A so-called prohibited species catch limit would require the Alaska pollock fishery to close if it caught a specified number of chum.

Alaska tribes are intensely scrutinizing the Alaska pollock fishery, asking about its role in critically low chum counts on the Yukon River now for several years in a row.



In February, the council appointed Shawaan Jackson-Gamble to hold the first-ever Alaska Native tribal seat on its advisory panel seat.

The seat was added after years of pressure from Native groups. Alaska lawmaker Mary Peltola, then executive director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, testified before Congress that Alaska Natives have only had concerns heard "through a Governor’s office that has historically and presently prioritized those with private financial interests in the fisheries over the long-term subsistence interests of Alaska Natives."

In a letter sent to the NPFMC, Jackson-Gamble expressed concerns about depressed salmon runs in northern and Western Alaska and that the council can make rules that will improve outcomes, reported the Ketchikan Daily News.

Jackson-Gamble, who is 25, received a bachelor's degree with honors in Native Environmental Science from Northwest Indian College and has completed seven years of field work in Southeast Alaska.

With endorsements across from both NGOs and fishing groups, the groups lauded his service, particularly in the Alaska state legislature, where he was in charge of drafting legislative citations and drafted a concurrent resolution to establish the Tribal Affairs Committee in both the House and Senate.