A plan for including more "local knowledge, traditional knowledge and subsistence information" into its decision-making process has been adopted by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s (NPFMC), which regulates and sets quotas for fisheries in federal waters off Alaska.

The decision potentially adds an additional layer of analysis to the process for setting annual harvest catch limits for Alaska pollock, cod and other important species.

The council in October adopted a protocol that includes 11 "onramps" for incorporating the additional input from Alaska's tribes, NGOs and Alaska fishing organizations.