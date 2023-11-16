Alaska pollock harvesters in the Bering Sea may have more fish to catch in 2024 if the North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) adopts recommendations from a Stock Assessment and Fishery Evaluate (SAFE) report provided in November by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The SAFE report recommends an acceptable biological catch (ABC) for pollock of 2.3 million metric tons for next year, a 20 percent increase from this year's ABC. The report's recommendations were reviewed and moved forward by a NPFMC plan team on Wednesday.