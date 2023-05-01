Seattle-based Phoenix Processor Limited Partnership, which processes Pacific whiting and Alaska pollock via its mothership vessels, will retire its M/V Phoenix in June.

John Henderschedt, president and CEO of the company, confirmed to IntraFish the mothership vessel will make its last Pacific whiting trip ahead of retiring next month, and that what happens to the vessel after it's retired remains undecided.

"Retiring the vessel, it's an efficiency achievement," Henderschedt told IntraFish, adding the company would be shifting the vessel's production to its M/V Excellence.