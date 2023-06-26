A proposal to incorporate more local knowledge, traditional knowledge and subsistence information in the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s (NPFMC) decision-making process is drawing concern from Alaska's pollock industry. The council determines fisheries regulations in federal waters off Alaska.

At-Sea Processors Association (APA) Director Stephanie Madsen's comments submitted to the task force earlier this month noted that some parts of the measure could further slow the council's decision-making process and, "particularly in the context of rapid climate change, will have to be balanced with the needs of stakeholders seeking expeditious action."