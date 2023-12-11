Alaska Eastern Bering Sea (EBS) Pacific cod harvesters will see a boost in 2024, following a year where the quota was cut.

The US North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) over the weekend approved a higher quota for the fishery in the Eastern Bering Sea at 147,753 metric tons, a 16 percent increase from last year.

An ecosystem and socioeconomic profile put together by NOAA researchers and submitted to the NPFMC showed the conditions for juvenile Pacific cod remained above average, while adult conditions decreased to below average in 2023.