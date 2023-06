On Thursday, Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced the "Wild USA Seafood Act of 2023" to establish a Wild USA Seafood label to promote wild-harvested seafood caught in US waters.

Language included in a draft version of the bill obtained by IntraFish said the measure would amend the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946 to establish a label designating fish "harvested in the United States exclusive economic zone or navigable waters as wild USA seafood, and for other purposes."