Fishing in some major Alaska Bristol Bay districts is starting slower than expected.

Districts such as the Egegik, for example, are not seeing the sockeye they should be seeing, according to Tim Sands, a longtime area biologist for Alaska's Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), who monitors Bristol Bay.

"Based on the genetics we would expect to see a lot more fish in Egegik than we have seen," Sands said.