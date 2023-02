William Brandt, Jr., the former trustee for a China Fishery Group, a subsidiary of Pacific Andes International Holdings (PAIH), is fighting a group of creditors for fees of over $16 million (€15 million) awarded to him in January for his work overseeing the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Pacific Andes declared bankruptcy for China Fishery Group in 2016. The former trustee spent nearly $40 million (€32.8 million) in a failed effort to sell off the company before leaving the role in 2021.