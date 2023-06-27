Norwegian fishing giant Leroy Havfisk will be forced to "adjust" its operations if the cod quota in the Barents Sea is slashed 20 percent in line with the scientists' recommendations, Ronny Vagsholm, director of operations at Leroy Havfisk, told IntraFish sister publication Fiskeribladet.

The company has a number of tools at its disposal to mitigate the further drop in quotas, including "twisting the season a little," and fishing for other species, he said.

Taking vessels out of service would be a last resort, he said, "but there are probably limits before you have to resort to such measures."