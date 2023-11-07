Bregal-backed US East Coast whitefish harvesting and processing company Blue Harvest is close to selling eight of its fishing vessels, 36 federal fishing permits, over a dozen state permits, as well as associated equipment to help it satisfy creditors.

C&P Trawlers was announced as the winner Monday in an auction to sell of the assets. Blue Harvest is in Chapter 7 Bankruptcy and faces a massive list of creditors, with names spanning more than 40 pages of court documents.

C&P Trawlers put in a winning $12 million (€11.2