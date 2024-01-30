The seafood industry could see more mergers and acquisitions in 2024, although deals may be smaller and driven by the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, according to those in the M&A business.

There were fewer M&A deals last year, despite the fact the seafood sector did not suffer as significant a fall as several other sectors.

Ignacio Kleiman, managing partner at investment banking firm Antarctica Advisors, said he expects 2024 to be a better year amid improved sentiment towards the stock market and an expectation of easing interest rates.