Seafood investment funds and companies continue to struggle to attract institutional investors, representatives of ocean-focused investment firms said during the Rethink's Blue Food Innovation Summit in London earlier this month.

The blue economy is attracting growing investor interest, and more capital is coming into the sector, but there are still not enough funds to support the sector, Ocean 14 Capital co-founder Chris Gorell-Barnes said during a panel discussion at the event, which ran May 23 - 24.

"Many companies in the sector are extremely capital intensive and would benefit from institutional investors to back the development," Aqua-Spark co-founder Amy Novogratz said, referring to AquaSpark's 2016 investment in US-based alternative feed ingredients firm Calysta.