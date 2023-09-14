Land-based farmer Andfjord Salmon has begun to reap income from its first harvest, reporting operating income of NOK 9.6 million (€836 million/$898 million) in the second quarter, compared to zero in the same quarter last year.
Latest Jobs
'We are exactly where we want to be': First harvest boosts fortunes of land-based salmon farmer Andfjord
The company took significant steps towards realizing its long-term ambition of 40,000 metric tons production capacity in the second quarter.
14 September 2023 8:48 GMT Updated 14 September 2023 13:29 GMT
By