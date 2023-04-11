Walton-backed investment group S2G Ventures has launched $300 million (€275 million) fund to help finance companies focused on social and environmental efforts. The new fund brings S2G's assets under management to $2 billion (€1.8 billion).

The fund will give S2G new flexibility in how it invests in, as well as support more mature companies in efforts to scale, S2G said.

The firm has already made six investments out of the new fund, most recently in Circulus, a company converting plastic waste into post-consumer resins for use in commercial and industrial applications.

In 2020, Chicago-based S2G Ventures launched its $100 million (€84.1 million) oceans and seafood fund under the management of market specialists Kate Danaher and Larsen Mettler.

Backed by Lukas Walton, grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton, S2G Ventures started in 2014 as a pioneer in sustainability in food and agriculture.

It's portfolio includes artificial intelligence company ReelData, nanobubble technology company Moleaer, and alternative seafood producers The Plant Based Seafood Company and Wildtype, among others.